Kwara commends FG for donating 500 hospital beds to PHCs

Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency on Tuesday commended the Federal Government for donating 500 beds to the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

Elelu who made the commendation during a news conference in Ilorin, explained that the 500 beds, mattresses, gloves, side lockers among others, were donated through the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) office.

She expressed appreciation for the intervention, saying it would support the efforts of the state in providing quality healthcare to the people.

According to her, the agency has provided at least one functional health facility in 158 out of the 193 wards in the state.

The executive secretary added that the outstanding 37 wards would soon be accredited to benefit from the state basic health care provision fund.

“About 1, 600 beds were requested for, which would be distributed to the health facilities based on needs.

“We are asking for more equipment which we believe are on the way, to support primary health care. The intervention will be judiciously utilised”, she said.

Also speaking, Dr Jamila Bio, the Special Adviser on SDGs to Gov. Abdurahman Abdulrazak, said the intervention was a recognition of the state government’s efforts in the health sector, as not every state benefited from it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the health facilities provided by the agency, the Baboko ward Clinic and Maternity at Alapata in Ilorin, was inspected by the executive secretary.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

