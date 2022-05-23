Kwara commences registration for Youth Fair 2.0

The Kwara Government has commenced registration for the second edition of its flagship Kwara Youth Fair.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara governor on Youth Engagement, Mrs Kaosarah Adeyi.

Adeyi said the Fair would consolidate on the previous editions’ gains where youth business owners were trained on skills and knowledge needed to develop businesses and a platform to showcase their products.

According to her, the programme will also feature a session for Business Pitches where winners of the competition will be supported with business grant and other incentives to grow.

The aide said that the fair has been an avenue promoting the enterprising spirits of youths and showing Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s support towards giving youths the chance to excel in their life pursuits.

Adeyi said registration has commenced and interested applicants can register via http://bit.ly/KYF2Exhibitor (Exhibition) and http://bit.ly/KYF2Pitch (Business Pitch).

Deadline for the registration, according to the statement, is May 27, hinting that shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

She said the programme would take place between June 10 and 12, at Kwara State Banquet Hall from 8 a.m – 5 p.m daily. (NAN)

