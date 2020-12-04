Kwara COE needs N20m to affiliate with UNILORIN — Provost

The Kwara state College of Education, Ilorin has said that it is in dire need of N20 million to complete its affiliation with the University of Ilorin on degree courses, the Provost of the Institution, Dr AbdulRaheem Yusuf said in Ilorin.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, Yusuf said that a team from the University had visited the College, verified and recommended 21 degree courses for the institution.

“We have been in contact with the NUC in order to finalize the arrangement, and we are expecting a verification team from the NUC on the courses suggested by the University of Ilorin

“The only hindrance is funds, because we are asked to pay the NUC a sum of N20 million for the verification exercise, and as soon as we pay the amount, we believe that the courses will begin in the College,” he said.

The Provost said that the College wants to align with the trend, knowing fully well that NCE qualification is no longer reliable, because many people prefer a BSc certificate.