Kwara Chief of Staff buried in Ilorin residence

The remains of the late Chief of Staff (CoS) to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara, Aminu Logun, were interred on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Logun died on Tuesday evening from COVID-19 complications.

The late Chief of Staff was buried at his GRA home on Ijumu Road in Ilorin in line with COVID-19 protocols.

NAN reports that the burial was supervised by a team of the COVID-19 Technical Committee and in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

The janazah prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Mohammed Bashir.

In a brief sermon, an Islamic scholar, Dr Abubakar Aliagan, described the late Chief of Staff as a silent achiever, a philanthropist as well as promoter of unity.

“Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun since we knew him was a complete gentleman and a lover of humanity.

“I can recall may be the last time he came to the family mosque, he made some corrections to the mosque by himself to improve the structure,” he said.

Aliagan prayed Allah to accept him as one of his servants and grant him aljanah fridaus.

Present at the burial were the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Jubril, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Saadudeen Salaudeen.

Others were Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yinka Aluko, Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Affairs (Islamic), Zubair Dan Maigoro, Senior Advisor and Counselor to the Governor, Kale Belgore, and the Director General, Bureau of Lands, Bolaji Edun. (NAN)

