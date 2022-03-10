Kwara charges residents to observe hygiene

By: Mujidat Oyewole

Irked by filthy surroundings, the Kwara Ministry of Environment on Thursday charged people of the state to maintain hygiene so as to avert epidemics.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mrs Taiwo Okanlawon, stated in Ilorin that the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Abosede Buraimoh gave the charge when she visited a part of Ilorin called Koro Afoju.

Koro Afoju in Gambari area of Ilorin is largely populated by the visually-impaired.

The commissioner visited the area to sensitise the inhabitants on the importance of having a clean environment to avert the spread of diseases.

She urged the residents to conduct monthly sanitation exercise, as scheduled by the state government.

“Government is greatly concerned about the welfare of residents,’’ she said.

Buraimoh also charged inhabitants of the area to ensure that the drainage canals there were free of dirt to allow for free flow of waste water and to prevent flies from feasting on food and water.

“Flies that have visited latrines, drainages and refuse dumps can easily spread germs and become a threat to healthy living when the environment is not clean,’’ she said.

In his remarks during the visit, Alhaji Sa’ad Dan-Musa, General Manager of Kwara Environment Protection Agency, advised the inhabitants to adhere strictly to environmental rules to avoid breaking of the law.

He emphasised the need for each household to have toilet facilities to avoid open defecation and warned that defaulting residents would pay fines to government.

Responding, the Seriki Maikafo (Head of the visually-impaired) in the community, Alhaji Mohammed Sanni promised to pass the message to community members for immediate compliance with government’s directives.

Alhaji Sanni thanked the Kwara government officials for the visit. (NAN)

