Kwara certifies tertiary institutions safe for opening from Oct. 12

Kwara State government has certified tertiary institutions in the state to resume academic activities from Monday, Oct. 12.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, confirmed the certification in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by the ministry’s Press Secretary, Adamu Saidu.

According to the statement, the ministry completed its inspection visits to tertiary institutions in the state to ascertain their level of preparedness towards school reopening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier at a stakeholders meeting, instructed the institutions to observe all Covid-19 safety protocols as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as schools reopen.