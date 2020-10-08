Kwara certifies tertiary institutions safe for opening from Oct. 12

Kwara State government has certified tertiary institutions in the state to resume academic activities from Monday, Oct. 12.
Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, confirmed the certification in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by the ministry’s Press Secretary, Adamu Saidu.
According to the statement, the ministry completed its inspection visits to tertiary institutions in the state to ascertain their level of preparedness towards school reopening.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier at a stakeholders meeting, instructed the institutions to observe all Covid-19 safety protocols as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as schools reopen.
Modibbo-Kawu stated that the ministry has done its part towards a smooth reopening of schools by sensitising and training the critical stakeholders.
“’This is to ensure that NCDC guidelines on Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus,’’ Modibbo-Kawu said.
She enjoined authorities of the various institutions to ensure that they provided every material needed to observe the COVID-19 protocols and position them strategically on the campuses for the safety of staff and students.
The commissioner urged all stakeholders to take responsibility by ensuring compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols in all tertiary institutions in the state. (NAN)
