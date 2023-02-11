Kwara Central: Igbo Community Endorses Saliu Mustapha for Senate

The Igbo Community in Kwara Central Senatorial District have thrown their weight behind the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial Candidate for the zone, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, ahead of the February 25 National Assembly, NASS, elections.

The community endorsed the APC Senatorial Candidate when Mustapha graced their Igbo Peoples Social Club event.

Chief Anthony Anyadora, the Ifeonyegabu of Ihiala, who chaired the gathering, said Mr Mustapha who is The Turaki of Ilorin has been of immense benefit to both the indigenes and non-indigenes of Kwara.

“We are sure of your success due to your contribution to the Igbo community. Igbo people are looking forward to seeing you in a bigger office not just senate.

“You’ve our support everyday anytime, be assured that Igbos are with you at all times, the only thing we are demanding now is that you should continue to keep your relationship stronger with the people.

“We are glad you want to identify with us. Igbos are the most populous indigenes in Kwara after Yoruba people and 90 per cent of Igbos are in Ilorin west,” he said.

While pledging his support to the Igbo community, Mr Mustapha, promised to prioritize issues that affect both Indigenes and non-indigenes of the State, if elected as a federal lawmaker.

“The Igbo community has been of great impact not just to our state, but to the country at large.

“I want to promise you all that I would never take anyone for granted and I won’t betray the trust you have for me.

“Let’s make a change together. Nigeria can be a better place for us and that’s why I would be needing your full support and I want to assure you that you would never regret casting your vote for me,” said the Kwara Central APC Senatorial Candidate.