Kwara by-election: Observers give INEC pass mark

Local observers accredited to monitor Saturday’s Kwara House of Assembly by-election in Patigi State Constituency have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for the successful conduct of the exercise.

The coalition of observers, in a communiqué read by its leader, Mr Victor Kalu, on Monday in Patigi adjudged the exercise free, fair, credible and transparent.

The communiqué jointly signed by Kalu and the Secretary of the team, Peter Olarewaju, said that the exercise was an obvious all-round improvement on the part of INEC regarding the conduct of elections in the country.

According to the communique, the election took place as scheduled under a conducive and peaceful atmosphere without complaints from political parties and candidates in terms of credibility.

“There was an obvious all-round improvement on the part of INEC regarding the timely distribution of election materials and its arrival in various polling units, resulting in timely commencement of election in all the units,’’ it said.

The coalition also commended the people of the constituency for their proper conduct during and after the election, especially for showing maturity and shunning violence.

It observed that the turnout of voters for the election was impressive but relatively low in some areas due to inadequate voter sensitisation.

The coalition also reported an uncontrollable presence of the underage people within and around the polling units while

heavy commercial activities were equally observed in major polling units.

The group called on government and the election umpire to consider engaging committed civil society groups on an intensive civic voter education ahead of every election to encourage voter participation in elections. (NAN)