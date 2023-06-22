Kwara boat mishap: NEMA distributes relief materials to victims

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to over 200 victims of boat mishap in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 people recently drowned and more are still missing after a boat carrying passengers capsized in Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

The vessel was carrying about 300 passengers travelling from Kwara to Niger state after a wedding at about 2 a.m on the fateful day.

Speaking on the sidelines of the intervention, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, the Direct General of NEMA, expressed sadness at the incidence, while conveying the sympathy of the Federal Government to the people of Kwara.

He said that the incident was particularly sad due to the extent of lives lost and damaged caused to livelihoods of many persons.

“Upon receiving news of the unfortunate incident, President Bola Tinubu, directed NEMA to respond in providing necessary supports to the affected persons,” he said.

According to him, the agency in conjunction with the Kwara Government and other relevant agencies conducted assessment of the situation.

He listed some of the relief items to include 1000 bags of rice, 1000 (10kg) bags of maize, 1000 bags of beans (10kg) and 50 kegs of vegetable oil.

Others included 50 cartons of seasoning cubes, 60 cartons of tomato pastes, 50 cartons of soap, 50 pieces of children wears, 50 pieces of men wears and 50 pieces of women wears.

Ahmed stated that the relief items are meant to complement the efforts of the Kwara Government in providing immediate succour to the affected persons.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara commended NEMA for the humanitarian efforts.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, lamented the tragic incidence while stressing the effort of the government to bring succour to the victims.

He lamented that the state government had distributed over 1000 life jackets to the community to utilise so as to mitigate any disaster, but people refused to make judicious use of them.

AbdulRazaq assured that the state government would continue to prioritise the safety of the citizen at all times.

Also speaking, Hon. AbdulRazaq Jidda, the immediate past Special Adviser on Special Duties to the governor appealed to NEMA for more assistance.

Jidda advocated the dredging of Asa River which had continued to pose threat to the environs during rainy season whenever it overflowed its banks. (NAN)

