Kwara, Benue NYSC chiefs urge better welfare for corps members

Kwara State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Joshua Onifade, has called for an improved welfare package for Corps members serving in the state.

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus/Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Kwara State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Joshua Onifade, has called for an improved welfare package for Corps members serving in the state.

Onifade made the call on Friday in Yikpata during the official opening and swearing-in ceremony for the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Corps members deployed to the state.

He urged the state and local governments, as well as other employers of corps members in Kwara, to follow the example set by the Federal Government by enhancing the welfare packages given to corps members.

Onifade emphasised that, beyond providing reasonable allowances for transport, corps employers should also offer modest accommodation to the corps members serving in their organisations.

“Employers, who are the direct beneficiaries of corps members’ services, must improve the welfare packages given to them while on national service.

“Considering the present economic realities, only an enhanced welfare package will motivate them to give their best at various places of primary assignment,” he added.

The Coordinator also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the recent upward review of corps members’ monthly allowances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the ceremony, 1,308 Corps members were sworn in for service in the state.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Shehu Ndanusa, congratulated the new Corps members and formally welcomed them to Kwara, the “State of Harmony.”

The high point of the occasion was the administration of the oath of allegiance to the newly inducted Corps members by the Chief Judge of Kwara, Justice Abiodun Adebara, who was represented by Justice Hannah Ajayi.

Meanwhile, in Benue State, a total of 1,600 Corps members were deployed to participate in the 21-day orientation course for the 2025 Batch A Stream 1.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony on Friday in Wanune, NYSC State Coordinator Mrs Veronica Garba informed the corps members that the orientation programme was designed to enrich them with new techniques for different aspects of life.

Garba encouraged them to take full advantage of the NYSC’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which she described as one of the key initiatives aimed at tackling joblessness in Nigeria.

“The SAED programme will significantly enhance your chances of excelling during and after your service year.

“I urge you to embrace the programme seriously and commit to becoming self-employed or employers of labour,” Garba advised.

Garba also urged the corps members to use social media responsibly, promoting unity rather than division.

The Coordinator commended Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue for his unwavering support for the scheme, which had encouraged corps members to remain in the state after camping instead of seeking relocation.

Alia, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, assured the corps members of their security throughout their stay in the state.

He emphasised that his administration, in collaboration with all security agencies, would ensure their safety.

“It is understandable that being in a strange land can create doubts and fears, but I want to assure you that Benue is home away from home,” Alia said.

He urged the corps members to interact freely with people from different ethnic groups and learn about their diverse cultures.

He emphasised that the interaction was the essence of the orientation, encouraging the members to embrace the opportunity to broaden their horizons and foster unity through understanding.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)