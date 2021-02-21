Kwara begins qualifying exams for SUBEB/TESCOM jobs Feb. 22

The Kwara State government has said it will hold examinations for applicants for vacant positions at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25.

A statement issued by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Yakub Ali-Agan, on Sunday, said that eligible applicants had been notified of the time and venue of the computer-based test (CBT).

”The examination will hold in 16 JAMB-accredited centres across four towns in the state, namely: Ilorin, Malete, Offa and Lafiagi.

”The examination begins at 9 am. daily, although applicants are advised to arrive at the venue, at least, one hour before their own session.

“All applicants are to come to the examination centres with their face masks, as the examination hall is organised to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols,” the statement said.

It further stated that applicants would get their examination results on the same day.

”Those shortlisted for interview will be duly notified after the cut-off for each category (SUBEB/TESCOM) has been determined,” the statement added. (NAN)