Kwara begins 2019 promotion interview for workers

The Kwara Government has begun the second phase of the 2019 promotion interview for civil servants across its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current phase of the exercise which began on Tuesday in Ilorin with 1,736 candidates participating would end on Nov. 4.

The Chairperson of the Kwara Civil Service Commission, Habibah Yusuf, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.