Kwara begins 2019 promotion interview for workers

The Kwara Government has begun the second phase of the 2019 promotion interview for civil servants across its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current phase  of the exercise which began on Tuesday in Ilorin with  1,736 candidates participating would end on  Nov. 4.

The Chairperson of the Kwara Civil Service Commission, Habibah Yusuf, stated  this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to her, “The civil servants to be interviewed are 1,736 which cut across all MDAs. The interview will begin at 10 o’clock in the morning each day.”

Yusuf said that notice of the interview had been sent to  the various MDAs in the state since Sept.8.

She urged all candidates to be punctual, warning that  no make-up interview would be conducted for any candidate who missed his or her date of  interview .

She also  directed all the affected officers to make use of nose masks in line with COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)


