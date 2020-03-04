Kwara Assembly passes 4 amendment bills

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday passed four amendment bills aimed at further improving the well being of the people as well as enhance good governance in the state.

The four amendment bills are the Local Government Miscellaneous Provision Amendment Bill 2019, and Kwara State Teaching Service Commission Amendment Bill 2019.

Others are the Kwara State University Amendment Bill 2019 and Kwara State Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Amendment Bill 2019.

The bills were passed after the House adopted reports on each of the bill which were presented by committee Chairmen.

The motion for the third reading and passage of the bills which was moved by the House Leader, Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji, enjoyed the support of all members at plenary.

The Clerk of the House, Hajia Alimah Jummai Kperogi, read the four bills for third time before their final passage.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danlad-Salihur, directed the Clerk to forward the clean copies of the four amendment bills for assent by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. (NAN)