Kwara Assembly confirms appointment of ex-Attorney General, 3 others as JSC members

Share the news













The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Titus Ashaolu (SAN) as Chairman, state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The former attorney general was confirmed along with three others who will serve as members of the commission

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, announced the confirmation of the four nominees sent to the legislature by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq after their screening during Tuesday’s plenary.

Danladi said that other three nominees confirmed as members of the state JSC are Lawal Jimoh, Salihu Ajibola Ajia and Aliyu Mande Umar.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs Halimah Jummai-Kparogi, to communicate the notice of confirmation to the governor.

Responding to questions from lawmakers during screening, Ashaolu

promised to ensure that staff of the Judiciary are trained and courtrooms refurbished to create conducive environment for justice dispensation.

He vowed to ensure independence of judiciary and avoid actions that could soil the image of the third arm of government.

The former attorney general also advocated capital punishment for culprits of rape to curb the menace in the country.

Meanwhile, during plenary, the house urged the state government to implement relevant Child Right Laws to stem the tide of incessant rape in the society.

This was part of the resolutions of the house after adopting a matter

of General Public Importance raised by Abubakar Ayilara (APC-llorin North West).

The resolution advocated public enlightenment against rape and called security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding lives and property.

Ayilara in his submission expressed worry over the prevalence of rape in the country and called for appropriate actions to be taken to arrest the situation.

Other members who contributed condemned the act and urged the state government to take drastic step to stem it. (NAN)

Related