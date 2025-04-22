Kwara Assembly celebrates Emir’s achievements at 85

The Kwara State House of Assembly has praised the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari’s peaceful and impactful reign as he clocks 85.

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Speaker of the House, said this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sheu Abdulkadir, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“We, at the State House of Assembly, are proud and happy to be associated with the numerous achievements and successes that the Ilorin Emirate and the entire Kwara have recorded during his peaceful and impactful reign as the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the State Traditional Council.

”We are also delighted that the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara as a whole have continued to witness tremendous infrastructural development during the reign of His Royal Highness.

”This is especially in the almost six years of the people-oriented administration of the Sardauna of the Ilorin Emirate, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

”It is noteworthy and gladdening that the Emir of Ilorin had been at the vanguard of promotion of peace, harmony and development, not only in the Ilorin Emirate but Kwara and Nigeria at large, even before ascending the exalted throne of his forefathers some 30 years ago,” Danladi-Salihu said.

He prayed that Allah would continue to guide, guard, and grant Sulu-Gambari more years on earth with good health and sound mind to enable him to continue his good service to the state, Nigeria and humanity. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)