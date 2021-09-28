Kwara APC’s Integrity Group congratulates Lai Mohammed on turbaning

The Integrity Group in Kwara APC on Tuesday in Ilorin congratulated Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture on his turbaning as “Kaakakin Kebbi’’.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Comrade Abdul-Rahoof Bello, it described the conferment of the title on the minister as “a token of appreciation and warm handshake across the Niger.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Lai Mohammed was turbaned as “Kakaakin Kebbi’’ by Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mera, on Sunday.

Bello said the conferment of the traditional title of Kaakakin Kebbi by the emir on the minister did not come by accident or by flattery.

According to him, the conferment was a product of robust minds to appreciate the minister’s contributions to culture and tourism development in Kebbi State in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“The Emir of Argungu’s appointment of the minister, a Yoruba of Igbomina stock in Kwara, as a minister of cabinet rank in his Emirate Council, shall go a long way in solidifying the age-long traditional and intercultural relationship between the north and the Yoruba nation.

“We are of the view that it was in recognition of Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s political activism and pivotal roles culminating in the formation and victory of the APC in 2015.

“In this connection, it is of historical significance to note that the new Serkin Kaakaki of Argungu was the harbinger of “O to Gẹ́ẹ́’’ campaign that guillotined PDP’s 16-year rapacious rule in Kwara and at the federal level at the 2019 elections.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the Biblical Moses that led APC to an unprecedented landslide victory in Kwara.

“Therefore, members of this group hereby state without any fear of contradiction that we are very proud of the minister for bringing honour and glory to us in Kwara with this prestigious traditional title of Kaakakin Argungu that he earned, but did not purchase.

“We also express our profound gratitude to the Emir of Argungu, for deeming our son fit and proper for appointment as traditional Cultural Ambassador of Kebbi. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...