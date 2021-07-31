Kwara APC secretariat legally acquired – Official

The All Progressives Congress () in Kwara says the party situated at No. 26, Reservation Road, GRA Ilorin, is legally acquired from the owner.

The Organising Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the in the  state, Mr Samuel Ndadzoko, declared Saturday in Ilorin in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the organising secretary reacting to media reports that there an interim order restraining of the party loyal to the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, from using the property.

“Our attention has drawn to a purported interim order in respect of our party at No. 26, Reservation Road, GRA, Ilorin.

“We would ordinarily not react to the misinformation making the rounds the media, but we felt constrained in order to set the record straight for the benefit of our teeming .

“As at material ; very hour, very minute, we are unaware, let alone served, with any court process wherein the legality of our lawful possession of the Kwara building is in question.

“Mr Bidemi Adisa is a person unknown to us. We do not have any relationship whatsoever with either or the estate of General Abdulkareem Adisa, of blessed memory.

“They are neither our landlords nor known agents of our landlord,” he said.

Ndadzoko added that the party in lawful possession of the building with valid papers and documentation.

“We did all due diligence and we are unaware of any encumbrance whatsoever the property before it was leased.

“The property at No. 26, Reservation Road, that is now being used as our party secretariat is being used for the purpose for which it was duly agreed with the original landlord from whom the property was leased.

“This purported order, assuming conceding that it is existent, is therefore at best an academic exercise that does not have any bearing with us, the APC LOYAL,” the statement read in part.

He therefore urged all of the party to remain focused, assuring that there is no cause for alarm on the propriety or otherwise of the secretariat. (NAN)

