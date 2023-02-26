Kwara APC Rep wins re-election

By Olayinka Owolewa

Omu-Aran (Kwara) Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, (APC-Kwara), representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency has been reelected.

Dr Nurudeen Bello, INEC Returning Officer declared Olawuyi as winner at the collation centre in OmuAran on Sunday.

Announcing the official result, Bello said out of the 59,075 accredited voters, APC polled a total of 22, 140, PDP polled 19,092, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 933.

He said: ”In view of that, the candidate of the APC is declared winner as the party had polled the highest number of votes.” (NAN)