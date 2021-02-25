Kwara APC membership registration: a deceit; says Reps member

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo has described the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara as a fraud. Olododo, representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal constituency, made this assertion in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin. “APC registration exercise in Kwara is a sham because the guidelines for the registration is for everybody to go to their polling units to register, and there they will be provided party registration book and be issued slips.

“But to my surprise, when I got to my registration unit, they provided exercise book for the registration. This is against the party guidelines and directive. I was so surprise,” Olododo said. According to him, on Feb. 11, I went to my polling unit to revalidate my membership in APC, but I observed the process was not in conformity with the directives of the national headquarters of the party. “I registered, though what I met on ground was against the party guidelines from the national headquarters, but I have to register as a committed party man.

“I said it on that day that it was unfortunate that they were doing party registration like that. “What they are doing in Kwara is a deceit to the national headquarters to make them believe that they are registering people. “In actual fact they are writing fictitious names on the note book to deceive the national headquarters,” he said. ” Olododo said contrary to the APC guidelines and directive, the state assembly members were coordinators of the exercise in their various local governments. The

“They gave all details to the assembly members in each local government to coordinate; this is contrary to the directives of the party. *Everybody has been shouting that what they are doing is wrong, but nobody seems to be listening,” he added. Olododo said that the agenda of those behind the lopsided membership registration was to take over the party structure.

“If you take over the party, that does not mean you will win the election. “So, when they are doing membership registration like this, one can imagine what will happen during the general election,’’ the House of Representatives member said.(NAN)