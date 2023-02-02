Kwara APC group drums support for Tinubu, AbdulRazaq

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

A group, Coalition of Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders (CKAYS), has declared support for the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in upcoming general elections.

The group also endorsed all the other APC national and state assembly candidates for the elections.

The Acting Coordinator of the group, Mr Ahmed Mahmud, told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that members have put in place measures to ensure effective mobilisation for the party’s candidates for door-to-door campaign across the 193 wards in the 16 local government areas of the state.

Mahmud, who expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of the party had qualities required of a leader to take the country out of woods, affirmed that the group was strongly behind the candidature of Tinubu with a great sense of optimism for victory.

He said the aim of their campaign is the consolidation of good governance and accountability which AbdulRazaq and other candidates possessed.

“We have consistently preached against voters coercion; we have voiced our stand against votes buying, voters intimidation and politicisation.

“We will ensure that 2023 general elections are conducted smoothly and hitch-free after which we are certain, Tinubu will emerge as the next President of Nigeria and all other candidates.

“On this note, we are also calling on well meaning citizens of Kwara to disregard the purported lies spread across the country by opposition that the change of currency is planned to create hardship in the country.

“As responsible citizens, who believe in economic prosperity of our country, it will be counterproductive if we oppose a monetary policy made by the country’s financial institution, hence our group’s stand for any policy that doesn’t contradict the laws of the land.

“We will ensure that agents of lies don’t triumph over well-meaning citizens who are with us in this journey,” he said.

He called on security agencies, party stalwarts and comrades to be vigilant for those causing disharmony by trying to overheat the political space using fake identities, fake information and fake addresses as elections draw near.

“We further assure our followers and admirers that we shall not abandon our campaign promises even as we engage all stakeholders on the way forward to ensure the progress of Kwara.

“We are using this medium to commend Gov. AbdulRazaq for his developmental strides, bold initiatives which we describe him as IJOBA MEKUN NU “government for the people” and for all his projects spread across the state.

“We urge other elective representatives to emulate his footsteps. We declare support for his re- election in 2023, as our mentor and the best thing that has ever happened to kwara.

“Whenever the governor is given a little responsibility he translates it into achievements and makes a new history beyond imagination that leaves one in amazement.

“These attributes, among other humane dispositions, make him an attractive candidate to CKAYS and the people of Kwara who saw the need to bring him as their governor in 2019 at a time all hopes were lost, thereby creating a new history and record in the politics and governance of the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CKAYS is a group of young crusaders in the Kwara chapter of the APC. (NAN)