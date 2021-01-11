Kwara APC Elders Forum scores governor high on development

The Elders and Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has passed a vote of confidences on Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for developing the infrastructure of the state.

Mr Sunday Fagbemi, one of the elders who addressed a news conference on Monday in Ilorin, said that the governor’s achievements in the last 18 months touched all spheres of development in the state, contrary to negative views being expressed in some quarters.

He said that the governor had embarked on many projects such as road construction and rehabilitation, provision of health facilities, poverty eradication, educational development, among others.

“The governor has changed the narrative in the state Civil Service through the regular payment of workers salaries and pensions, “he said.

Also in their remarks, two elders of the party in the state, former Senator Suleiman Ajadi and Alhaji Kunle Suleiman appealed to some elders who were causing crisis in the party to sheath their sword and join hands with the party and governor to deliver the dividends of democracy.

They said the forum was working round-the-clock to end the crisis rocking the party in the state, to allow the governor to concentrate on transforming the state and taking it to an enviable level.

The news conference was attended by delegates from all the 16 local government areas. (NAN)