Kwara APC Chieftain lauds court judgement on LG Caretaker Committees in Kwara

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Mr Akogun Oyedepo has lauded the judgement of an Ilorin High Court sacking caretaker committees in the 16 local government councils of the state.

Oyedepo said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

He described the constitution of caretaker committees for local councils as illegal.

“If the court did not sack the illegally constituted caretaker committees, it could have been a wrong decision because Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution is not ambiguous at all about who should rule in the local government council.

“The Constitution says that local government administration should be democratically constituted, government at the levels must be democratically determined.

“Secondly, there are plethora of authorities, there is a Supreme Court pronouncement that states that constitution of local councils through any other means other than election is illegal.

“There are so many, so I don’t really know why any government in this country should just constitute any form of transition implementation committees or caretaker committees to govern local councils,” Oyedepo said.

He therefore called on the state government to conduct election into the 16 local government councils of the state.

“I discovered that even among APC states in Nigeria, we are perhaps the only one that is still toiling without a properly constituted local councils.

“I mean look at Oyo state, look at Niger, look at Nasarawa, look at Kaduna.

Everywhere, they have done their local council election, and some of these states are just purely APC states.

“So whether you talk of APC or PDP; Oyo is PDP, Bauchi is PDP, they conducted local council election, so why is Kwara different,” he said. (NAN)

