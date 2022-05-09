Kwara 2023: Rep. Olododo declares for governorship, to challenge AbdulRazaq

A House of Representatives member representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency, Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, has declared his intention to contest the Kwara State governorship election.

Mr Olododo, who declared his intention when he hosted the Ilorin East and South CWC Ward Executives in Ilorin, said he will contest under the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

News Digest reports that Mr Olododo is now billed to challenge incumbent Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq who is contesting for a second term.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting, Mr Olododo noted that his decision to contest was not anchored on his personal will or do-or-die affairs.

He said: “My ambition is a drive to serve our dear State as a result of calls from various political and other interest groups across the state who are clamouring for a better alternative to good governance, urging me to contest for the exalted position as governor.

“The people are calling on me to contest for having seen my impact, the unprecedented achievements, selfless contribution towards the development of my Federal Constituency as a legislator and my antecedent as former local government chairman, a commissioner, Chief-of-Staff and SSG to our dear State.

“They said they need me for my all-inclusive administration in order to bridge the gap of communication between the government and the governed and also to serve as a unifying factor amongst the youths, elders and leadership of our great party.

“It’s in the light of this aforementioned that I wish to humbly request for your support and prayers in actualising this clarion interest and aspiration.”

Also speaking, leader of the delegation, Abdulrasheed Abdulsalam, commended Mr Olododo for answering to the clarion call, describing the lawmaker as a round peg in a round hole.

According to Mr Absulsalam, considering Mr Olododo’s political antecedent and administrative experience, most especially his outstanding performance and landmark achievements as a legislator, he is worthy of the seat.

Mr Abdulrasheed noted further that Mr Olododo’s leadership acumen and achievements in terms of construction of classrooms, solar-powered motorized boreholes, healthcare centres, road networks, electricity, agriculture, social and human capital development cutting across his federal Constituency is next to none.

“I hope you will extensively replicate these achievements across the sixteen (16) LGAs across the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank and appreciate you for standing by the party always. You are truly a party man who represented the leadership of our dream,” Mr Abdulsalam remarked.

