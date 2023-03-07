Kwara 2023: Ex-youth leader drums support for AbdulRazaq

By Olayinka Owolewa

Mr Ben Duntoye, a former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, has called on Kwara youths to repay Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s confidence reposed in them by voting massively for him on Saturday.

Duntoye made the appeal in Ilorin on Tuesday while addressing leaders of different youth groups and associations from across the state ahead of the March 11 Gubernatorial and state Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Duntoye is Senior Special Assistant to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on Civil Society.

The Pan African Youth Leader reminded the youths that no governor or government has shown them support like AbdulRazaq and emphasised the need for them to reciprocate the gesture by canvassing for votes and voting him massively for the governor on Saturday.

“The Governor’s cabinet is majorly dominated by the youths; we have the youngest Commissioner in the country today in Kwara.

“We must not allow this support to the youth stop here. So, the only thing is to ensure we come out enmasse on Saturday to vote Gov. AbdulRazaq.

“We must go back to our respective domains and take the message there, let our parents know that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is our father and friend that wants good for us.

“So, they must vote for him to continue his good work for the state,” he said.

Duntoye, also a former Commissioner for Information in the state, also urged the youth groups to vote for APC state assembly candidates on Saturday.

“I want to remind you that an assembly controlled by the APC will make Gov. AbdulRazaq’s support to you continue.

“So, we have to go all out on Saturday and vote all the APC state Assembly candidates,” he appealed.

The ex-youth leader thanked the people of the state for voting Sen. Bola Tinubu and all the National Assembly members in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls. (NAN)