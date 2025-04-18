Kwankwaso’s impending defection,welcome development – Kano APC

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kano State says the speculated impending defection of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to the party is a welcome development.

By Aminu Garko

The Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, stated this while addressing a press briefing in Kano on Friday.

“APC as a political Institution in its Renewed Hope Agenda has embarked on the project of receiving decampees from all political parties.

“Of recent, the attention of the party has been drawn to speculations of the impending decamping of the leader of the expelled faction of the NNPP, Sen. Kwankwaso, into the party.

“This is a welcome development, especially given the fact that the APC remains his last political refuge as he has successfully destroyed his relations with all other political groupings in the country.

“Without prejudice to our desire as a party to welcome new entrants and in respect of the constitutional rights of citizens to belong to political parties of their choice.

“We wish to state our position as a state chapter of our great party in Kano state,”Abbas said.

He said the party had already directed its ward chapters to open registers for new decampees irrespective of their political and social statures is in line with the party’s constitution.

“We advise all those desirous of joining our esteemed party to go to their respective wards and register.

“Also, we want to assure our elected party officials from the ward, local government, senatorial and state levels that they will continue to function as provided by the tenure of their office in the party constitution.

“For the purpose of seeking any future party or elective position, any old or new entrants, shall be free to exercise his/her constitutional rights of voting or being voted for without any special preference,” the chairman said.

He, however,said that the party was fully aware that some people were desperate to join the APC.

Abbas said, “This is because they have scuttled their political goodwill and have become political lepers in the national scheme of things and are looking to the APC for political relevance.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me emphasise that the APC as a political party does not and will not encourage or promote the existence of cult-like associations in the name of political activities or groupings.

“We unequivocally call on all those prospective decampees who have earlier made derogatory statements against our leaders, President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Sen.Kashim Shettima to offer a public apology.”

“This should be done as a sign of remorse, and respect for future relationships,” he added.( NAN)