Kwankwaso urges Edo people to vote for NNPP in governorship poll

The National Leader of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged the people of Edo to vote for the party’s candidate in the Sept.21 governorship poll.

Kwankwaso said when he presented Certificate of Return to the party’s candidate for the election, Dr Azemhe Azena.

“Therefore the only alternative that the people of Edo state have today is our party, the NNPP.

“I am happy that we have a very credible candidate, a man of God, somebody who has a lot of credibility known to the people, and the masses in Edo.

“I believe this is the time to advise the good people of Edo to do the right thing, to do what the Kano people have done.

“They should run away from people who are going around to give them peanuts for the masses to vote for them,” he said.

Kwankwaso added:“You know what is happening today in this country in terms of economy, in terms of security, and so on and so forth.

“We believe that this gentleman is capable to handle all those for the good people of Edo just as we are doing in Kano.”

He called on other NNPP aspirants to rally support for Azena to ensure victory at the election.

“Our prayer is that all of them should come together and work with him to make sure the success of the party interested,” Kwankwaso said.

He commended the NNPP primary election committee for conducting credible the primary that produced Azena.

He described the primary as excellent and transparency in line with credibility that the party stood for.

In his response, Azene pleaded to work with all NNPP leaders, governorship aspirants, party members in a formidable force to win Edo.

“I was born and brought up in Edo and I live among my people, I have impacted on them. So, if there is anybody that should be afraid, they should be the one to be afraid.

“Above all, I’m a pastor with not less than branches under me across the 18 local government areas of Edo.

“I am a major voice when it comes to religion and youth development. I’m a major voice when it comes to the society.

“They are the one that should be afraid that a man like me is physically there,“ he said. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha