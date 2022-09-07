Kwankwaso tasks politicians on rules, ahead of 2023

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has tasked Nigerian politicians to play politics by the rules, ahead of 2023 poll.

Kwakwaso said this at the inauguration of the NNPP Adamawa Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday.

He said politicians must play politics with decency and maturity, if they wanted to achieve results

He advised politicians against inciting comments, urging them to base their campaigns on issues, rather than hate-speeches.

Kwankwaso said that his visit was not for campaign, as electioneering campaign was yet to commence.

The ceremony was attended by some governorship and other candidates of the party among others.(NAN)

