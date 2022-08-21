Kwankwaso, NNPP’s presidential candidate promises to tackle insecurity

By Oboh Linus

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa-Kwankwaso, says he plans to tackle insecurity if elected in 2023.

He said he would also improve on economy, prioritise infrastructural development and lift Nigerians away from poverty.

Kwankwaso told newsmen in Lafia on Sunday that he would also end corruption when he becomes president.

“We have a big problem in the country in terms of insecurity.

“As former minister of defence, I am knowledgeable about security. I believe that our military has the capacity to stop this mess through political will, encouragement, training and retraining of personnel.

“We will deal with corruption; we will bring integrity and capacity into the system; we will fight corruption decisively,’’ he said.

The presidential hopeful said he would do everything possible to ensure that mining was done in an organised manner, particularly in Nasarawa State.

“Everybody knows that Nasarawa State is blessed with mineral resources. We will ensure that mining in the state is done in an organised manner so that the society can benefit,’’ Kwankwaso said.

He cautioned party supporters against inflammatory and unguarded utterances, saying as a genuine Nigerian he was ready to salvage and unite the country.

He challenged Nigerians not to make further mistakes when choosing their leaders at the 2023 general elections.

“We at the NNPP plan to provide Nigerians with good governance, restore peace, address insecurity and improve the economy. Nigerians have suffered enough. We are on a rescue mission,’’ the candidate stressed.

Meanwhile, six NNPP supporters lost their lives in Lafia on Sunday when a bus conveying them alongside Kwankwaso’s motorcade lost control.

Several occupants of the vehicle who sustained injury were taken to a hospital for treatment. (NAN)

