Kwankwaso loves Igbos— NNPP Founder

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Chiazo Ogbolu

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has assured people of South Eastern Nigeria that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwaso loves them so much.

Aniebonan disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday at a Town Hall Meeting with stakeholders in Maritime sector organised by Prime Maritime Project (PMP) to unveil NNPP’s maritime agenda if elected in 2023 as Nigeria’s next president.

He says that part of the NNPP major focus if elected into power in 2023 is the maritime sector, where Igbos are in majority.

According to him, a huge number of Igbos are into import and export of goods and services in the maritime industry, hence the need to support the NNPP presidential candidate.

“My presidential candidate loves Igbo so much. With Kwankwaso, a lot of issues will be resolved,” Aniebonam said.

He said that NNPP was entering into the social contract with the stakeholders to bring about a new order.

Aniebonam said: “It is time for a new order in the maritime sector. We have a presidential candidate that does not have any baggage.

“We have a child of God to provide leadership in this country.”

He said that NNPP had been working quietly and setting up structures to create a new order in the maritime sector and the country.

Aniebonam urged the stakeholders to be part of the journey to the emergence of a new Nigeria and start work from the inside to build a new Nigeria.

“We can no longer operate from the outside, we have to operate from the inside and we have to work for it.

“Hold me responsible on the implementation of the social contract we are having with stakeholders in the maritime sector,” he said.

Speaking, Prof. Rufai Alkali, the National Chairman of NNPP said that vision, mission and commitment of the party was to liberate Nigeria and Nigerians as well as building a country everyone would be proud of.

According to Alkali, the party is ready to make sure that the issue of economy, security, poverty and others as are taken care of.

“We are looking at Nigeria as a whole. A country where there will be inclusion and where no section of the country is left behind. NNPP is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria.

“We need a better Nigeria for our children and grandchildren and that is what NNPP is all about, new party, new face, new direction to push the country forward.

“NNPP is not a regional party as being pronounced by some people, it is a party that will make sure that the issue of security, education and others are taken care of.

“The maritime industry is also in focus, and we will ensure that things are put in place,” Alkali said.

Earlier in his address, Elder Asu Beks, the Chief Operating Officer, Prime Maritime Project (PMP) said the event, is the first in the series by it to invite presidential candidates of all the 18 political parties to undertake a social contract with critical Maritime stakeholders.

Beks said: “Apart from being the gateway to the nation’s economy, the net worth of this sector is estimated at about N91 trillion and could boast of no fewer than N15 million eligible voters on election day.

“That makes us one of the most critical sectors both in terms of contribution to the gross domestic products and a sea of prospective voters.

“I dare say that no presidential candidate can win the 2023 election without our votes. Any presidential candidate who ignores this sector can as well say goodbye to Aso Villa in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting had several stakeholders in Maritime industry as well as many leaders and candidates of NNPP acoross the federation in attendance. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

