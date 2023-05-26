Kwankwaso, ex-VP, Binani commission various infrastructure projects in Kaduna

By Hussaina Yakubu

Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, on Friday commissioned the new Ungwan Rimi Market and the nearby School and Emir Roads in Kaduna.

Chief Bisi Akande, former interim national chairman of the APC, also commissioned the expanded Bida Road which are part of the Urban Renewal Programme of Gov. Nasir El-rufai’s administration.

Akande who commission the road on behalf of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, appreciated El-rufai for changing the face of Kaduna for the benefit of humanity.

Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, who commissioned the Kabala Flyover by Aliyu Makama Road, Barnaw, said he believed that the people of Kaduna will remember the good things done by El-rufai.

Ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, who commissioned the Raba link road, said the project is for the good and progress of Kaduna state people.

“While praying Allah to continue to bless El-rufai for the huge development, Sambo added that the people are very proud of the governor, because it is very clear that for the next 50 years, Kaduna metropolis will be a new city.”

Sen Aisha Binani commissioned the Umar Yar adua Road along Kaduna millennium city, saying the project which is for the benefit of the people of Kaduna state is also for her personal benefit.

According to her, she was born and raised in Kaduna, thank you, we are proud of you, we hope and pray that the incoming government will maintain the tempo.

Gov. El-rufai, at the commissioning, said the projects are part of the comprehensive effort of the administration to expand and improve critical public infrastructure across the state through the Urban Renewal Programme.

El-rufai noted that the projects are significant milestone for the state as they play a critical role in linking communities, attracting investment and promoting economic growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects commissioned were part of El-rufai’s urban renewal programme.

NAN recall that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the first phase of projects of the urban renewal programme in January 2021. (NAN)