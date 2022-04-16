Kwankwaso calls for increased efforts to tackle insecurity

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called on governments and security agencies to increase efforts at tackling insecurity.

He told a news conference in Abuja on Friday that there was the increasing need for government to strengthen the capacity of security agencies to subdue terrorists.

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) decried current insecurity the country.

He said as a former Minister of Defence, he never thought insecurity would worsen to the present level.

Kwankwaso said the country’s leadership must motivate the military, train and retrain troops and provide needed equipment that must be superior to what bandits and terrorists brandish.

“I believe the government has to do more. We are so worried.

“I believe security is one of the areas we will handle with utmost competence so that Nigerians can be free again to pursue their daily businesses,’’ he said.

He said also that the 2023 general elections would be between those who desired change in the affairs of Nigeria and those who want to retain the status quo.

Kwankwaso said having concluded consultations; he would formally declare his bid for the presidency next week.

“I have been consulting widely with friends and Nigerians of diverse interests and the outcome has been positive. I will be informing Nigerians of my political ambition sometime early next week,’’ he said.

The former governor said that support for the NNPP had been overwhelming going by the responses recorded at its recently-concluded membership registration drive. (NAN)

