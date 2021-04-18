Kwankwaso, Babangida Aliyu not suspended – PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed as false, purported of former Kano State , Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso from party.

In a statement by its National Publicity , Mr in Abuja on Sunday, PDP also said former of Niger, Babangida Aliyu was also not suspended.

party was reacting to a document being circulated in which Kwankwaso was queried and suspended by Kano State chapter of PDP.

The PDP dismissed the document, saying was circulated by some mischievous individuals.

“The PDP clearly that  Kwakwanso is not suspended from the party.”

also said, “Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.

“The PDP urges our leaders and teeming members in Kano state  and Niger to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together.”

The party added that any claim of by any individual or group, purporting to be representing any organ of the party  at any level, was mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

  stressed that the provisions of the constitution of the PDP were very clear on the of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) if and when such occasion arose.

The party  cautioned behind the misleading claims to desist henceforth.

“The PDP  will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals, which is capable of destabilising our party and bringing it to public disrepute”.(NAN)

