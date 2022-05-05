Kwande PDP leaders disown Orbunde, Ex-Chief of Staff, insist they remain loyal party memebers

By Chimezie Godfrey

Critical stakeholders from the Kwande intermediate area have dissociated themselves from the decision of the former Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Hon. Terwase Orbunde to leave the PDP and join APC.

The former Chief of Staff was one among the many governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP from Kwande who lost out due to the zoning arrangement, which favoured Vandeikya local government area.

But Orbunde felt aggrieved over the decision and has decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The leaders unanimously spoke Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 when they

paid Governor Ortom a solidarity visit at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi.

They said they remained members of the PDP and not party to the decision of the former Chief of Staff to decamp to any political party.

Elder Atsaga Anemba and Prof Nicholas Ada in separate remarks said the decision of the party to zone the Governorship seat out of Kwande was “fair and transparent” and the people in the area “remain committed to the decision.”

The Chairman of the party in Mbaketsa Council Ward, Hon. Tersoo Ukaa assured the governor that “No member of the party in the ward has decamped with anyone. We remain committed to the decision of the party leaders on the outcome of the zoning for the governorship seat.”

The member representing, Kwande/ Ushongo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Bob Tyough said the people of Kwande have accepted wholeheartedly the decision of the party to zone the seat to Vandeikya and would stand with the Governor as the leader of the party.

On his part, Hon. Bem Dzoho who spoke on behalf of Government appointees in the area stated that based on what Governor Ortom has done for them in terms of appointments, the people of Kwande have resolved to stick to the wisdom of the party leadership at all times.

Two of the Governorship aspirants, Dr. Paul Ubwa and Mr. Adikpo Agbatse in their separate comments said they have no problem with the decision of the party and have resolved to work for Engineer Titus Uba to win the election.

Also speaking, Hon. John Jebe who spoke on behalf of the youths, assured that the youths would mobilize and vote the PDP in the next election more than they did in the previous elections.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom thanked the Kwande stakeholders for standing with the decision of the party but expressed displeasure over the decision of some of the aspirants who actively participated but later turned back to discredit it.

He said such people are not worthy to be trusted with leadership since they cannot stick to a simple resolution and insisted that the process, which led to the zoning and emergence of Engineer Uba as the consensus candidate was transparent.

Others who spoke at the meeting included Dr. Paul Ubwa, Mrs. Esther Adzongo, Hon. Bem Dzóhó as well as the Ushongo Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Joseph Asawa.

The PDP Chairman in Ushongo local government, Hon. Achia Agashi, Hon. Bob Tyough and the PDP zonal Chairman, Hon. Azua Ashongo also spoke in the same light.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

