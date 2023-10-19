Kwande emerges Plateau FA chairman

By Peter Amine

A former member of the House of Representatives, Suleiman Kwande on Thursday in Jos emerged the Chairman of Plateau Football Association (PFA)

Kwande was the sole candidate for the position after two other candidates were disqualified for failing to meet up the election guidelines.

Other officers elected included, Ezra Godit, 1st Vice Chairman, Patrick Abu- 2nd Vice Chairman, John Maren, Chairman of Chairmen and Mohammed Shuaibu, Executive member Plateau central.

Others are, Jonah Reng, Executive member Plateau North, Ajiji Ibrahim, Executive member Plateau North, Anani Salisu, Executive member Plateau South and Godfrey Ayuba, Executive member Plateau South.

The chairman in his acceptance speech, promised to work with all football stakeholders to prioritise the development of grassroots football in the state.

Kwande promised to constitute an advisory council of experienced football stakeholders who will constantly advise the board.

“My vision is quite broad but I will ensure that grassroots football flourishes. I will make sure that we start secondary schools’ games to discover young talents.

“Female football will also be one of my cardinal objectives as the FA chairman.

“I am going to have a special committee for all former chairmen so that we can get advice on how to run an all-inclusive government,’ he said.

In a remark, Babagana Khalid, NFF committee member who observed the elelction, said that the election was conducted in accordance with FIFA, CAF and NFF guidelines.

“I and NFF Director of affiliation have been here since Wednesday and we can certify that it is in accordance with the guidelines.

“Their number one priority should be the development of football at the grassroots which is the cardinal point of the NFF under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau,’’ he said.

Audu Buba, Chairman of the NFF Stabilisation Committee in Plateau, urged football stakeholders in the state to support the newly elected officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly elected executives were immediately sworn in. (NAN)

