Kwali Town Hall Meeting: FCTA to rehabilitate key roads, complete abandoned ones

As part of efforts to address the security challenges that are peculiar to the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom has pledged that the FCT Administration will rehabilitate two key roads in Kwali Area Council.

The rehabilitation of the roads is aimed at limiting the activities of criminals in the Council.

The FCT Minister made the pledge on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, during the Townhall Meeting held in Kwali Area Council to address the security challenges in the Council.



Barr. Wike who was informed by the Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya that the Council was experiencing security challenges due to the dilapidated state of the roads along Yebu to Kwaita axis as well as the Warko road, directed the Chairman to furnish him with more details for immediate action. He also promised to complete an abandoned road project being undertaken by the FCDA.



The Minister said these roads were in addition to the earlier ones he had directed the six area councils to select for rehabilitation.



“To add to what you are doing here in Kwali, let me inform you to go and choose two other roads. You go and liaise with your traditional rulers. From what I have heard you say, there is one road you have said that is very important that is not motorable and you want an outpost of the army to be there. From what you are saying, it does appear that that road is very important. So, take that one and any other one.



“You have told me there is one that is FCDA road and it has been abandoned. That one that is abandoned, we will also take over”.



Speaking on the importance of the on-going Townhall Meetings, the Minister said he was directed by President Tinubu to bring messages of reassurance to the Area Councils about the preparedness of the government to address the security challenges confronting them.



Barr. Wike also assured that the security agencies are being provided with the necessary support and logistics to bring the situation under control.



The Minister said, “The President has directed me to let you know that he feels your pain and that’s why he said we must go and see all the Area Councils and talk to them about our preparedness to fight insecurity to a conclusion.



“Yes, it may not have been like this yesterday, but I can assure you, from now henceforth, you will be hearing a different story and the story you will be hearing is a positive one.



“We are fully prepared to support our security agencies. Whatever that will make the council sleep with their two eyes closed, we are going to give to them. Ours is to provide the necessary logistics. As I speak to you, we have almost concluded the procurement of vehicles for security agencies.

“We are going to give every Area Council motorcycles so that you can use it and support your vigilantes so that they will be able to help us and give security agencies the necessary information.”

The Minister however urged the traditional rulers to always provide information about the activities of criminals to the security agencies, saying that not much could be achieved without information.



He also cautioned against misinformation in the social media, saying that the government will never lie to the people about its capacity to tackle the security challenges in the FCT.



Barrister Wike also assured that the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring development to the Area Councils in the FCT to discourage rural urban drift.



According to the FCT Minister, “Whatever that is going to bring development, the government has no hesitation. Whatever that is going to improve security, we have no hesitation.



“We can’t talk about development only in the city. Why most people go to the city is because there is no basic infrastructure in these areas. If there are roads, someone can go from here (Kwali) to work and come back.



“Because the Area Councils have been abandoned, that’s why so many people are migrating into the city. We will not have that. We will make sure we develop the area Councils.



“This will be the first Administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will focus on the development of the Area Councils. Before the end of his tenure, you will see a lot of infrastructure going on in the Six Area Councils”.

On the plea by the Council Chairman for the swearing in of a new traditional ruler in Kwali following the demise of the last one, Barrister Wike assured that he will give approval to the request, if it is determined that there are no disputes or court cases involving the process.



“On the Chieftaincy issue, if there is no dispute, consider it done. If everything has been done, as I go back to the office, I will take the file and make sure it is approved”, the Minister stated.



Also present during the Town Hall meeting were the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola, former Senator representing the FCT in the National Assembly, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, Senator Mao Onuabuwa Rt Hon Chibudom Nwuche, Sarkin Pai, HRH Sani Abubakar Pai, other traditional rulers, members of the FCT Security Committee amongst others.



