Kwakwanso ‘ll not malign any zone, individual because of politics- NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) says its Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso, will not in any way malign any zone or individual because of politics.

Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, the National Chairman of NNPP, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Alkali said: “Our Presidential candidate will not in any way malign any zone or any individual because we believe that NNPP desire the votes of all the zones and all electorate to govern Nigeria.

“We want to state that NNPP will canvass votes from all geo-political zones to win the 2023 Presidential election and would not in any way consider any zone less as we have supporters and candidates all over the country.”

According to him, the attention of the National leadership of the NNPP has been drawn to the reactions of some Nigerians to a report falsely credited to the National leader and Presidential Candidate of the party, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso on the South-East geo-political zone as regards the 2023 Presidential election.

“According to the report, Kwankwaso, while inaugurating the Gombe State Executive of the party last week, was quoted to have said that the South-East (Igbo People) are good in business, but at the bottom of politics in Nigeria.”

He said the attribution had generated some ill feelings in some political circles in Nigeria, especially between the South-East and the NNPP.

Alkali said: “However, as a party that is desirous to change the situation of the country, we believe that no Nigerian of any geopolitical zone, tribe, ethnic nationality or religious persuasion is least on the rung of the ladder in the whole effort to bring the desired change in the country.

“The NNPP wishes to categorically state that the statement of its Presidential Candidate. Sen. Kwankwaso at the occasion was situated out of contest.

“The NNPP Presidential candidate has always emphasised that the Igbo were frontrunners in the fight for the nation’s struggle for independence.

“Also, they had produced the first President of the country in the person of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of the Senate, Dr Nwafor Orizu, former Vice President, late Dr Alex Ekwueme, four former Presidents of the Senate from 1999 to date and other top political office holders.”

According to him, NNPP, as a political party on the ballot in 2023, believes that it has what it takes like some other political parties to rejuvenate the present situation of the country.

He said that the party would not in any way disparage any zone or people of any political party.

“It is pertinent to state that the discussions with any political party or individual is an ongoing thing that would bring the desired change of a new Nigeria,” Alkali said. (NAN)

