KW-IRS generates N9.6bn in first quarter

April 20, 2021



 Kwara Internal Revenue (KW-IRS) said it generated over N9.59 billion as revenue in the first quarter of  2021.

The Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi said this to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday at a press briefing held at KW-IRS office.

Omoniyi described the feat as a great improvement over the N6.22 billion recorded in the last quarter of 2020.

She said it the highest so far in the history of the without an extraordinary item.

According to her, 2020 IGR performance solely attributable to the COVID-19 incidence and contact based collection which proved ineffective while the lockdown lasted.

Omoniyi, however, attributed the improvement in 2021 to efforts by the to introduce online payment platforms to ease payment of all taxes and a reflection of the Harmonized Bill System.

She said the harmonised bill system helped to bring all eligible businesses into the tax net and stopped negotiations between tax payers and collectors, thereby, preventing diversion of funds.

“Harmonised bill helped a lot in this feat.

” It helped to calculate, consolidate and communicate all payable tax revenue and non- tax revenue as applicable to each eligible tax payer in the within an year,” she said.

The IRS chairman identified other measures taken to re-profiling of tax payers, expansion of ticketing model for the informal sector, making mandatory the submission of schedules along with remittances and carrying out prompt enforcement on recalcitrant tax payers.

She attributed the remarkable growth in the 2021 first quarter IGR to Kwara Government’s continued effort to ensure that the economic activities of the recovered fast from crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omoniyi said that all revenue lines of the in Kwara State were same as approved and provided for by existing relevant laws.

She said that KW-IRS had not introduced new taxes since the inception of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

According to her, only the required and legitimate taxes were being paid by tax payers and collected appropriately into the coffers of the state.

She assured that KW-IRS would to work and ensure improvement in revenue and as well meet up the N29 billion targeted for the year.

Omoniyi also assured that the service would its collaboration with all and stakeholders in the state for effective and efficient collection of all that legally due from tax payers.

She said that the service would strategically and systematically play its part by using appropriate technology and committed workforce for the growth of revenue for the state. (NAN)

