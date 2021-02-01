KW-IRS commences implementation of court judgment on tax defaulters

The Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) said it has started executing judgment obtained on tax defaulters in the state with immediate effect.
Mrs Shade Omoniyi, Executive Chairman of KW-IRS announced this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.
Omoniyi stated that the effort was aimed at mobilising more revenue for strategic development of the state.
She said that the service had issued letters to tax defaulters in the state to liquidate all outstanding tax liabilities on or before seven days of receipt of the notice.
“We hereby implore tax payers to ensure they perform their civic responsibilities by paying up their taxes promptly and avoid the wrath of the law,’’ she said.
(NAN)
