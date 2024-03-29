Kuriga school children: Publisher commends Gov Sani, hits critics

Mr Victor Bobai, Director, Privilege Magazine and Communications Nig. Ltd, has commended Kaduna Governor Uba Sani over the heroic efforts that ensured the release of abducted Kuriga school children.

Bobai told newsmen on Friday in Kaduna that the governor’s efforts had further confirmed him as a great leader.

“He proved he is a great leader that has his people at heart.

“Ever since the school children were abducted, he did not rest until they were freed. That is the mark of a good leader,” he said.

Bobai craved support for the governor, and cautioned critics and political rivals against politicising the incident.

“Rescuing the school children is a commendable feat, but some people are more interested in making political capital out of it.

“Some politicians are hurling some unhealthy insinuations around this great feat just out of jealousy. This is not good,” he said.

He cautioned against such negative tendencies, saying that they were capable of discouraging leaders from putting in their best for the populace.

He particularly decried the use of the social media to throw negative sentiments against the governor that had demonstrated deep love for the people.

Bobai emphasised the need for unity and support towards the governor’s positive endeavours, vowing to expose those working against the progress of Kaduna State.

He said that the negative tendencies were disappointing, especially when they come from people from whom society expects so much.

“It is not good to criticise leaders just for the fun of it. Much as such criticisms could be useful, we must commend leaders when they do well.

“Such open disregard and contempt for great achievements could be disheartening. Every right-thinking politician knows when to play politics and when to look at issues fairly,” he said.

Highlighting the united front that ensured the release of the school children, Bobai questioned the motives of those individuals who chose to undermine the governor’s achievements.

He stressed the importance of unity and support in times like this, urging the people to stand together against the enemies of the state.

“Now, more than ever, we need to be united and support our governor. It is evident that there are forces at play who are working against the progress of our state for their selfish interests.

“We cannot allow this to continue,” Bobai said.

Bobai called on the people to rise above petty politics and focus on the greater good that the Sani administration was striving to achieve.

He urged the citizens to rally behind the governor’s initiatives and expose those who are sponsoring evil acts against the state.

“We should not let politics overshadow the great things that are being done. Governor Sani has shown what true leadership is, it is our duty to support and stand by him,” Bobai stated.

Highlighting the criticisms against Sani, he said that some people had been asking him to disclose the amount of money paid as ransom to rescue children.

“I find this odd because what is important is the fact that the children had been rescued and reunited with their families.

“Another absurd claim is that Sani is paying the bandits more money, enabling them to acquire more weapons and engage in further criminal activities.

“These false accusations aim to tarnish the governor’s reputation and divert attention from his achievements.

“It is crucial not to fall prey to baseless narratives that have no factual basis.

“Critics have also questioned why the Kuriga school children were prioritised for rescue. I see that as unfair because every circumstance is unique and rescue missions have their own challenges.

“Some have also argued that the Senator representing Kaduna Central was more instrumental in the rescue efforts. I find that awkward because such collaborations are usually necessary for every undertaking to succeed.

“The aim should be to celebrate the successful rescue rather than seeking to diminish the role of any individual involved,” he said.

Bobai urged Sani to remain focused and lead Kaduna State to greatness by building on what he had started.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the service chiefs led by Gen. Chris Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, for the efforts toward making Nigeria safe for all. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta