Kuriga Kidnap: Klub98 condemns act, demands release of school children 

Klub98 Initiative has condemned the recent kidnapping of over 200 school children in Kuriga, Kaduna State.

The President, Klub98 Initiative, Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo who made this known in a statement on Wednesday said the act is a stark violation of human rights.

The group therefore called on the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts and use all available resources to ensure the safe return of the children.

Adesewo said,”We at Klub98 Initiative are deeply troubled by the recent kidnapping of over 200 school children in Kuriga, Kaduna State. This heinous act is a stark violation of human rights and a grim reminder of the security challenges that plague our nation.

“We strongly condemn this cowardly act and stand in solidarity with the affected families. The abduction of innocent children is an unacceptable crime that inflicts unimaginable pain on families and communities.

“We urgently call on the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts and use all available resources to ensure the safe return of the children. It is imperative that swift action is taken to bring these children back to their loved ones and to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Adesewo added,”The safety of our children must be a top priority. We must come together as a nation to protect the most vulnerable among us and to create a safe environment where education can thrive without fear.

“We also urge the media and the public to support the families during this difficult time and to respect their need for privacy as they cope with this traumatic event.

“Together, we can overcome this challenge and work towards a future where every child can go to school without the threat of violence.

“This statement is a call to action for the authorities and a message of hope and solidarity for the families affected by this tragedy. The Klub98 Initiative remains committed to supporting the community and advocating for the safety and well-being of all children.”