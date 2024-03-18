Kuriga: CDS commiserates with Kaduna State Govt, meets community leaders

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has paid a condolence visit to the Kaduna State Government to commiserate on the recent kidnapping of over 200 students of Kuriga Community of the state.

In his remarks at the Sir Kashim House, the CDS said that the state is passing through a trying time.

He asserted that some individuals who are not happy with the state would like to cause rancour.

He maintained that ” as long as there is no peace, no body would like to do business in Kaduna.

He further added that the AFN is working tirelessly to secure the country, States and the entire citizens.

He described the kidnapped children as leaders of tomorrow who must be rescued. General Musa assured the governor of the AFN resolve to secure the country.

General Musa while addressing the Kuriga community leaders describe the incidence as unfortunate.

He added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) is doing everything humanly possible to bring the children back safely and to bring the perpetrators to book.

The CDS further said that President Ahmad Bola Tinubu has also given directives to the AFN to ensure the children are back safely and healthy.

He charged the community to aid the military in order to track the kidnappers, as he maintained that the community understand the terrain fully.

The community leaders who took turns to eulogized the CDS for his wonderful work, called for more proactive action to curb the menace of kidnappings and other criminalities in the country.

The State Governor, his Excellency, Governor Uba Sani while receiving the CDS thanked him for coming. He said a lot is being achieved through the cordial worki g relationship with the AFN and other security agencies.

Governor Sani also thanked the community for their over all support since the unfortunate incidence occurred. He added that the state is working with volunteers to ensure support for the victim’s parents in order to ease their present trauma. His Excellency also assured that Kaduna State will continue to work with the AFN and sister agencies to get these children back safely.

By Chimezie Godfrey