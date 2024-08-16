Kumuyi urges women to be attitudinal change agents

Precious Akutama

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, has advised women to be positive attitudinal change agents in nation building.

Kumuyi gave the advice on Thursday night during a Global Women’s Conference held in Port Harcourt.

He said that the six-day conference was organised by the Change Makers International Initiative (CMI), with the theme, “Driving positive change and social impact”.

The cleric, who is the Convener of CMI, described the conference as a non-religious, non-partisan, non-denominational movement driven by a passion to achieve positive change and social impact in the country.

According to him, change means the act of people moving from one level of life to another to achieve positive economic or social development.

He outlined some of the principles of positive change to include righteousness, saying that righteousness exalts a nation (Proverbs 14 verse 34).

He also listed intelligence, watchful, thinkers, protection, strategic thoughtful times, reliable supporters, objective optimists, transformational and exemplary teachers, or leaders, and hopeful helpers, amongst others.

Kumuyi urged women to be change makers, saying that “change makers follow righteousness in their families, markets, communities, workplaces and society, at large.

“Change makers are thinkers, they are action people, they are intelligent, they know what to do and when to do them, they are watchful people, they think of how to protect, provide, unite, and save their families, their communities and their nation.

“As a change maker, you must keep your emotions in control, you must make a change for your country, you must be a reliable supporter, a strategic thoughtful-minded person, you must be an exemplary educator and a resilient trainer.

“When we endeavour to make a change in our families, market places, workplaces and our communities, our country will change.

“We have to look inwards in our lives and make changes that will impact on our nation,” Kumuyi said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice in Rivers, Charity Clapton-Ogolo, spoke about needed skills for change and impact in society.

She urged mothers to learn the use of technology to be able to know what their children are doing on the internet.

Clapton-Ogolo, who is also the Solicitor-General of the state, tasked women on personal development, how to manage their emotions, adapt to change and thinking outside the box.

“We have to work on our relationship and family ties, we have to be involved in leadership and advocacy in our various communities, we have to keep the standard of God.

“We have to be economically empowered, learn to give and not always receiving.

“We have to embrace the 21st Century technology and always speak the truth from the house to the society, if we must make a change,” she said.

Also, an Environmental Activist, Ankio Brings, said that women have all kinds of knowledge needed to make the necessary change in society.

Briggs appealed to government at all levels to involve women in decision making.

According to her, women are change makers, we are created to be part of those that will make better changes in Nigeria.

“Women have to encourage their children to make a change in the country, the break down of family values will break down the society.

“When we leave our children to be raised by house helps, they influence them and sometimes they lose their values,” she further said.

Briggs urged mothers to keep close eyes on their children, keep them in a crechè close to their workplace or business areas and live exemplary lives that the children would emulate. (NAN)