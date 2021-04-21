The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, is set to visit the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 19 Northern States for a 6-day ‘Soaring Above’ Crusade.

The State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, FCT, Pastor Elijah Adebiyi, who announced this in a statement in Abuja, said that the crusade would hold from Thursday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 27.

Adebiyi explained that the programme was in two parts comprised a crusade and a `Youths Summit’ which would be transmitted to the 19 Northern States, including locations within the FCT, via Satellite and Zoom.

He said that the crusade would start by 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, while Youths Achievers’ Summit starts from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at selected Secondary Schools’ premises and Group Headquarters of Deeper Life Bible Churches.

“On Saturday, April 24 there will morning session for the youths from 9:00am to 12:00 while crusade will start from 4.00 p.m. in all Deeper Life Bible Churches.

“There will be Sunday Worship in all Deeper Life Bible Church locations on Sunday from 8:00 am, while in the evening the crusade will be for all from 5.00 pm. On Monday and Tuesday the crusade starts from 6.00 pm,” he said.

He said that the programme was targeting millions of people and would feature salvation, healing, deliverance, breakthrough, revival and lots more.

According to him, this programme is divinely and specially arranged as the Pastor, (Dr) William Kumuyi will minister live all the six days of the programme from the headquarters of the Church in Abuja.

He said that the Church had put everything in place to ensure participants get the best in the six-day power-packed programme.

“We have put in place all measures of keeping to the COVID-19 protocol; concrete security arrangement; emergency healthcare services; control measures for vehicular and human traffic; and other measures to ensure an itch-free programme.

“We are working closely with security experts and health professionals with proper attention given to participants’ safety and protection as God Almighty is there to give cover for everybody.

“We want to tell people in the FCT and all Northern States that God has specially packaged their blessings and miracles in an amazing way and they will be surprised with what God is going to do for them from April 22 to April 27,”he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

