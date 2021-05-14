Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Ayodele Kumapayi, on Friday, assumed duty as Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), zone 5 of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Mrs Nekpen Ehigie, Acting Zonal Public Education Officer for the Zonal command headquarters, said this in a statement in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kumapayi took over from ACM Godwin Ogagaoghene, who was recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) and retired.

According to the statement, the redeployment of Kumapayi followed the reorganisation of the management of the corps.

She said Kumapayi who took over the mantle of leadership of the zone on April 28, would oversee the three sector commands of Edo, Delta and Anambra, as well as the Zonal Headquarters, 22 unit commands and six outposts in Edo and Anambra.

She said the new commander attended several professional courses both within and outside the country.

Ehigie said the zonal commander appealed to all drivers and road users in Edo, Delta and Anambra to be safety conscious at all times and obey all traffic rules and regulations to ensure sanity on the highways.

She stated that Kumapayi was a pioneer staff of the corps and had served in various capacities such as Staff Officer, Traffics, HQ Abuja, Head of Operations FRSC Sokoto Sector Command, Head of MVA, PRS Sokoto and Head Corps Transport Standardisation Office.

The new commander had worked in various departments at the FRSC headquarters as HOU personnel, deputy corps Provost, RSHQ Abuja and Commandant, FRSC Training School, Ede, 2015 and Sector Commander Rivers, Imo and Anambra States before being posted to Zone RS5 Benin as ZCO. (NAN)

