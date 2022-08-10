Kumalia mocks APC over suspension, says he resigned from party 5 months ago

Former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Mohammed Kumalia has written to the Chairman of Limanti ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, expressing surprise that five months after his resignation from the party, a letter suspending from the party is circulating on the social media.



“I resigned my membership of APC on March 21, 2022 and have conveyed it to you through a letter hereby attached. I had equally copied the letter to the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC chairman as well as the State party chairman”, the former lawmaker stated in his letter dated August 9, 2022 which he also made available to journalists.



The lawmaker, while dismissing the ward executives as ‘unserious’, added that the purported suspension letter written by one Mohammed Kagu, who signed as secretary of Limanti ward, addressed to him and circulated on the social media was a hatchet job which has obviously fallen flat on its face.



He urged the Borno state chapter of the APC to put in order its house bedevilled with crisis of confidence at the levels of both the party and the government ahead the 2023 General Election rather than embarking on a wild goose chase.

“As the buildup to the 2023 General Elections (is) getting nearer by the day, what is expected of serious minded political leaders is to go out and seek the return of party members that had earlier left the party, in order to build back and consolidate the membership of the party”, he stated.



Kumalia who pointed out glaring spelling errors in the party’s letter, further queried its authenticity and maintained that its intent was a predetermined evil plot against him which has failed.



He explained that the court case referred to in the purported suspension letter was a class action filed by a group of aggrieved governorship aspirants who felt cheated during the 2019 primary elections in which he contested.



“While it is surprising to single me out for your purported suspension, it is even more surprising that you only realized 3 years down the line that what happened in 2019 was an offence, and the purported punishment is coming down the line.



“This betrays some concealed motive beyond what you would like members of the public to know, but they are more discerning than you would like to credit them with”, he maintained.



The former lawmaker affirmed that he has left the APC for good and is not thinking of returning having realized the folly in the brand of politics played by the Borno APC

