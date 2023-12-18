…Kuku takes over as MD FAAN, promises improvement in service delivery

The new Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, has assured all stakeholders in the aviation sector that the agency will continue to be the bastion of excellent service delivery in the country.

She said this while meeting the top management of the agency and the press after receiving the handover notes of the previous leadership from the Legal Adviser/Secretary to the Board, Mrs. Gold Bridget Iwinose.

The new FAAN MD, who said she was glad to be returning to the sector where she had previously worked, thanked the management and staff for the good work they have been doing and assured them she would build on it.

“My mission at FAAN is simple,” Mrs. Kuku said. “I’m here to complement the good work you have all been doing and consolidate on the foundation that previous managements have laid. We will pursue and deliver on all our obligations to the nation and the international community. Together with you all, we can make FAAN a greater institution than it already is.



“We shall be working within the frame work of the Renewed Hope Agenda as enunciated by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and in accordance with the policy and program direction of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN.”

Describing FAAN as a national asset designed to operate airport infrastructure and equipment and as a tool for economic development, the MD/CE said her vision was to improve on the agency’s professionalism in enhancing user experience, passengers’ seamless facilitation, security, safety and standards. She also affirmed that improving the country’s image will be a core ambition for her office.



“Under my leadership, revenue generation will be optimised and waste will be eliminated as much as possible. Staff welfare will also be a priority but I also expect the staff to be committed to put their best. As every institution is only as powerful as the human resources managing it, we will prioritise the improvement of institutional and human capacity. Working in collaboration with national and international bodies, we will promote the image of Nigeria and strengthen the network of FAAN,” she added.

Clearly aware of the extra challenges the aviation sector faces during the Yuletide, Mrs. Kuku explained that she was already drawing up tactics to deal with this.

She said, “There is an urgency of yesterday in revving up our operations as we have fully entered the busiest season of the year for airline operations. To this end, we shall be interfacing with the various professional interests, sister agencies and partners to ensure we have smooth, safe and secure operations throughout the season. Let us do our jobs with patriotism and a smile on our faces, spreading the joy of the Yuletide.

“Let us join hands to build a FAAN that you will always be proud of. Our mission is to transform the agency into the most efficient and effective institution in Nigeria. As Management, we carry a huge responsibility to the nation, the flying public(s); the airlines; the international community. Join me to give our customers the best airport experience that is efficient, safe, secure and fun.”

In attendance at the meeting were General Managers and Airport Managers from across the country.

