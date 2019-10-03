Kukah arrives Lagos for GOCOP third annual conference

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Matthew Kukah, has arrived in Lagos State for the third annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

His arrival was confirmed in a statement released on Thursday evening by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda.

The theme of the conference holding at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja on Friday, October 4 is “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward”.

Rev Kukah, according to Mr Iyanda, will deliver the keynote speech at the conference.

Chief Guest of Honour, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, has confirmed his attendance.

Former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Professor Akpan Ekpo, and a former Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, shall be the discussants.

Chairman of the occasion is Managing Director of The News Group, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, will represent the Presidency.

All guests are expected to be seated by 9:30am.