Kukah @ 70: He is an emancipator–Mark 

By Aminu Garko

A former President of the Senate, David Mark, has showeredencomiums on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Hassan Mathew Kukah, for his unrelenting crusade for peace and justice in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to Mark on Thursday in Minna, to mark Kukah’s 70th birthday.Mumeh quoted Mak as stating: ”Bishop Kukah is an extra ordinary clergy who brought activism into evangelism to salvage mankind, especially the emancipation of the less privileged in the society.”

The former President of the Senate praised ”the clergy man’s indomitable spirit over the years.”He is a man works selflessly and speaks the truth to power, at all times no matter whose ox is gored.”Mark added that Kukah is a crusader without boundaries who identifies with the oppressed and the marginalized, irrespective of ethnic or religious leaning, anywhere in the world .“He preaches peace, love and harmonious relationship.

He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life,” Mark added .He said his relentless efforts for peace and unity of Nigeria were unequaled, adding that the Bishop is one of the priests who brought intellectualism into evangelism .The ex-Senate helmsman said Kukah, in spite of the prevailing socio economic, political and security challenges, ”remain undaunted and irrepressible in his avowed commitment to serve God and humanity . “ Bishop Kukah is a man who has given all to the society.”He deserves to be celebrated for his unrelenting selfless services to God and country.“Mark wished Kukah good health, peace , wisdom and courage in the service to God and humanity in the years ahead.( NAN)

