Kuje PDP South West Forum urges members to be resolute

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South West Forum, Kuje Chapter, has urged members of the party to be resolute for good governance and the development of the country.

Mr Oladapo Olajide, the Chairman of the forum made the call during a summit and town hall meeting with the party’s stakeholders in Kuje.

Olajide said the summit was aimed at bringing together the party members who are from the South West residing in Kuje to rebuild confidence for the development of the country.

According to him, the Party’s loyalty demands that members stick together at any given situation and not to allow personal interests override the party’s supremacy.



“The Forum has been in existence for a long time and we also have FCT chapter and have achieved a lot in ensuring that all members obey the constitution of the party.



“Our party has confidence in all members and I urge all party members to remain calm and resolute for good governance in the country.

“The party is still intact and we are still in support of Atiku Abukar, and the Chairman of Kuje area council Abdullahi Sabo for good governance,” he said.

He urged members to be loyal to the party with the belief that the party was supreme and above any member adding that the party will bounce back to power some day.

However, he commended the entire party for standing together, saying “I believe if we would continue to work in unity, certainly we would get there”.

