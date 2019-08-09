Kuje PDP Ethnic Community Forum task members on unity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ethnic Community Forum, in Kuje Area Council, has urged members of the party to be united and resolute for good governance and the development of democracy in the country.

Chief Ezegwo Hillary, Chairman PDP Southeast forum Gaube ward in Kuje, made the call during the presentation of certificate and sensitisation meeting with the party members in Kuje.

Hillary said the meeting is aimed at bringing together the party’s ethnic community members who are residing in Kuje, to rebuild confidence for the development of democracy.

According to him, the Party’s loyalty demands that members stick together at any given situation and not to allow personal interests override the party’s supremacy.

“The Forum has been in existence for a long time and we have also achieved a lot in ensuring that all members obey the constitution of the party for development.

“The party is still intact and we are still in support of the Chairman of Kuje area council Abdullahi Sabo, and all party members for good governance,” he said.

He urged members to be loyal to the party with the belief that the party was supreme and above any member adding that togetherness and unity would foster development.

On his part, Yusuf Dabo, the Chairman PDP ethnic community forum in Kuje called on the party members to be resolute and organised for good governance in the country.

Dabo maintained that the essence of the meeting is also to commend members of the party who worked tirelessly to ensure the emergence of the present administration of Kuje area council.

“Our party has confidence in all members and I urge all party members to remain calm and resolute for good governance in the country,” he said.

However, he commended the entire party for standing together, saying “I believe if we would continue to work in unity, certainly we would get there”. (NAN)

